Cashless 'Digi Dhan' Mela In Gurugram On December 26

In order to promote cashless transaction, the first 'Digi Dhan' mela will be organised in Gurugram today where customers will be able to purchase items only by making digital payment.Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the mela.An official release said Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar and Union Minister for Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Poverty Alleviation (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh will also be present.This is the first such fair in the country since demonetisation for educating masses on how to use mobile phones for making purchases, the release said.The Niti Ayog and state's Department of IT and Gurugram district administration are the organisers of the mela.All daily use items ranging from vegetables to general store, handicraft products, horticulture products will be available in this fair and the customers will have to make payment through digital mode.Even the fertilizers and seeds will be sold to the farmers in the fair by various agencies.The Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) working at the Common Service Centres will educate the masses about how to use digital mode for making payments, the release said.This will be a unique fair where all transactions will be cashless and people will be educated how to use plastic money, instead of using hard cash. This fair is being organised to change the mindset of the general masses