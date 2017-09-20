Body Of Assistant Sub- Inspector Riddled With Bullets Found At Gurgaon Home

The police said the family members of the ASI have been missing since the matter was reported to them.

Gurgaon | | Updated: September 20, 2017 05:36 IST
A case of murder has been registered against unknown people. (Representational Image)

Gurgaon:  The body of an assistant sub- inspector of Faridabad Police was found riddled with bullets at his residence in Gurgaon's DLF Phase-III, police said. Naresh Yadav's body was found on his bed.

"We are looking for his son to ascertain whether it was a murder or suicide," Gurgaon police ACP Manish Sehgal said.

ACP Sehgal said the family members were present when the ASI appears to have died according to the officer's neighbours.

"Prima facie it appears to be a matter of property dispute. However, we are investigating all angles," he said.

A case of murder has been registered against unknown people, he added.

