Baby Dies As Ambulance Runs Out Of Fuel, Probe Ordered

Gurgaon | | Updated: April 15, 2017 03:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Baby Dies As Ambulance Runs Out Of Fuel, Probe Ordered

The baby was on basic life support system but the ambulance ran out of fuel. (File Photo)

Gurgaon:  A day after a toddler died when he could not be taken to a Delhi hospital in time as the civil hospital ambulance ferrying him ran out of fuel, authorities in Gurgaon have constituted a high-level committee to probe the incident.

Gurgaon civil surgeon Pushpa Bishnoi constituted the probe.

"The matter is under investigation by a high-level committee and action will be taken after it submits its report," said Kanta Goyal, the principal medical officer of Gurgaon Civil Hospital.

Three-month-old Avel was referred by the civil hospital for specialised treatment to Safdarjung hospital in South Delhi at 11 am on Thursday.

He was on basic life support system but the ambulance ran out of fuel and developed some snag and he died on the way.

The Gurgaon health department has 16 ambulances for two civil hospitals catering to over 25 lakh population and all of them are old and have run more than 2 lakh km.

Dr Goyal, however, said the servicing of ambulances take place in a time-bound manner.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READIn Chilling Video, Woman Falls Out Of Swing, Dangerously Dangles Mid-Air
Delhi hospitalcivil hospital ambulanceambulance fuelGurgaon Civil Hospital

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousBHIM appRCB Vs MI

................................ Advertisement ................................