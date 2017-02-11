Budget
Collapse
Expand

Accused In Gurgaon's Mannappuram Gold Loan Branch Heist Identified: Cops

Gurgaon | | Updated: February 11, 2017 00:05 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Accused In Gurgaon's Mannappuram Gold Loan Branch Heist Identified: Cops

More than 30 kg of gold was stolen from Mannappuram gold loan's Gurgaon branch, say sources.

Gurgaon:  A day after seven armed men allegedly looted 30 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash from Mannappuram gold loan branch in Gurgaon, the police today said it had got images of the accused from CCTV cameras installed in the building.

Yesterday, in a major day light heist, the robbers looted the branch at New Railway road in Gurgaon.

Police accessed the CCTV footage after contacting the head office of Mannappuram gold loan in Kerala, Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar told PTI.

"The culprits who have been identified through the CCTV footage. Police have got some leads and will nab the accused soon," he said, adding they have launched an operation to locate their hideouts.

The branch's guard Mukesh Kumar and a customer, who were stabbed multiple times by the accused, are being treated at a private hospital.

There were four employees, some customers and two security guards at the time of incident. 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ400 Whales Stranded On Beach, Thrashing Tails In Distress
Mannappuram gold loan branch heistrobberycrime newsGurgaon gold loan branch heist

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2RaeesKaabilLive ScoreiPhone 8 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................