Accused In Gurgaon's Mannappuram Gold Loan Branch Heist Identified: Cops

A day after seven armed men allegedly looted 30 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash from Mannappuram gold loan branch in Gurgaon, the police today said it had got images of the accused from CCTV cameras installed in the building.Yesterday, in a major day light heist, the robbers looted the branch at New Railway road in Gurgaon.Police accessed the CCTV footage after contacting the head office of Mannappuram gold loan in Kerala, Gurgaon Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar told PTI."The culprits who have been identified through the CCTV footage. Police have got some leads and will nab the accused soon," he said, adding they have launched an operation to locate their hideouts.The branch's guard Mukesh Kumar and a customer, who were stabbed multiple times by the accused, are being treated at a private hospital.There were four employees, some customers and two security guards at the time of incident.