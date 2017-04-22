5 Kilometre Elevated Highway To Be Constructed In Gurgaon

A 5-km elevated highway will soon be constructed from Subhash Chowk to the outer limits of Badshahpur in Gurgaon at a cost of about Rs 1,385 crore.A detailed project report in this regard has been prepared, the Haryana government said today.A statement released by Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that several major development works would be completed and the foundation stones of several others would be laid during the 'Swarna Jayanti' (Golden Jubilee) year of the state.He said that development works being carried out at Signature Tower Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk in Gurgaon would be completed by the end of this year, which would provide relief from traffic jams.He added that repair of roads in sectors under the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon would be completed by June 30 at a cost of Rs 103 crore.