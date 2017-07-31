20 Trapped In Gurgaon Mall Lift Rescued

Twenty persons who were trapped in a lift at a mall located in Sector 53 here were rescued safely, Gurgaon police said on Monday.Police spokesperson Ravinder Kumar said that as many as 20 persons were trapped in the lift at DLF South Point Mall in Sector 53.The lift was stuck in the early hours of Sunday at such point that it made access to the trapped people very difficult. But the police team, led by police officer Jashwant Singh, managed to get to the people and rescued them."People were rescued after carefully breaking the glass of the lift. A few women in the lift were very nervous and were either unconsciousness or in the state of semi-consciousness," the spokesperson said.The fire brigade was also informed but the people were rescued after an hour-long of efforts, before the firemen reached the spot.