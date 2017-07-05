Tourists From Haryana, Delhi Arrested For Assaulting Cops At Goa Beach

The group of 11 men, hailing from Delhi and Haryana, assaulted the cops after officers told them to behave themselves.

Goa | | Updated: July 05, 2017 10:33 IST
Police investigations revealed the group of men were under the influence of alcohol.

Panaji:  Two constables of the Goa police were allegedly assaulted by a group of tourists on the famous Calangute beach in North Goa today after they were told not to drink alcohol and cause nuisance, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 3.45 pm when the two constables on duty asked the group of 11 men to behave themselves.

"The tourists, who were later identified as hailing from Haryana and Delhi, were inebriated when they started hitting the constables who were in uniform," Calangute police station inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters this evening.

As the constables were outnumbered, other tourists gathered at the spot while additional police forces were called in, Mr Dalvi said.

All the eleven men were arrested under various sections of the IPC and produced before the local court which remanded them in judicial custody.

"Their medical examination has confirmed the presence of alcohol in their blood," the police officer said.

