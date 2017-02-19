Tension In Goa's Valpoi Town Over Torn Banners

There was tension in Goa's Valpoi town between the members of two religious groups, after banners depicting celebration of Shiv Jayanti were allegedly found torn on late Saturday evening.Over 200 people from both religious groups, were protesting outside the Valpoi police station till late on Saturday night, demanding action against those who tore the posters.Police sources said, that the tension started after a group tried to install a statue of a historical figure, which was objected to by members of another group."The tension got worse after one group complained that banners put up by the other were torn," a police official attached to the Valpoi police station said on condition of anonymity.Sitting Congress MLA from Valpoi Vishwjit Rane, who was on the site, along with police and district administration officials, tried to calm leaders from both groups and said police were speaking to them currently."A needless controversy is being stoked. Police are speaking to members of both groups right now," he said.Valpoi is located 50 kilometres from Panaji.