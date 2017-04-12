Now BJP's Coalition Partner Wants Ban On Cow Slaughter In Goa

Amid growing clamour against cow slaughter in the country, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), part of the BJP-led coalition government in Goa, has now sought a complete ban on killing of cows in the state. "As a party, we support total ban on cow slaughter in Goa. There should not be any cow slaughter activity in the state," MGP leader and State Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said.The state should shut operations of Goa Meat Complex Limited, where hundreds of cows are killed, he demanded. Mr Dhavalikar also said his stand is not only against illegal slaughterhouses but also with regard to "all kinds of animal slaughter" in Goa.Most BJP-ruled states have asked for tough laws against cow slaughter, but the BJP never promised a country-wide ban on beef, and always maintained that it is for the states to decide keeping in mind the "sentiments of the people"."Wherever there is BJP government, we will consider sentiments of the people before imposing ban on beef. We have not said that we will be banning beef across the country," BJP president Amit Shah had earlier said.After the recent crackdown against slaughterhouses without licences in Uttar Pradesh by the state's new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, more state governments and organisations made similar demands. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently called for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh had also said that anyone found committing cow slaughter in the state will be hanged.Slaughter of cow, buffalo, bull, bullock, calf, and possession of their meat is banned in Chhattisgarh. Transport, export to other states for slaughter is also prohibited. These offences attract a punishment of seven years' behind bars and fine up to Rs 50,000.Gujarat, where elections will be held later this year, amended the state's Animal Preservation Bill to entail a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for cow slaughter and 10 years for transporting cows.