How To Check The Results Of Goa Assembly Elections 2017

In face of Congress hopes to recapture power and Aam Aadmi Party's expansion plans, the BJP is trying to retain Goa for a second time. The poll of exit polls today said it is very likely to succeed. Three of the four exit polls did not rule out a majority for the party. Only one predicted a hung house.
The poll of exit polls said the Congress, which trailed the BJP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party combine with only 9 seats, is likely to increase its tally to 12.
Arvind Kejriwal's AAP -- which entered the fray in Goa with high hopes but has been portrayed as an outsider by both BJP and the Congress, is likely to win 3 seats.
If the BJP misses the majority, the role of its former ally MGP can be crucial. After withdrawing its support to the government in January, the party has entered an alliance with the Goa Suraksha Manch or GSM and Shiv Sena. Last month, the Shiv Sena had announced that it won't enter into an alliance with the BJP again.
While exit polls are known for going wide off the mark, whether they got it right this time can be known on Saturday, March 11. From 7 am, the votes for all the states that went to polls - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur - will be counted.
