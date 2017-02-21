Goa Elections 2017: Cops File Police Case Against BJP Candidate For Poll Code Breach

Pandurang Madkaikar had joined BJP a day before the Goa elections, which were held on Feb 4.

A police case has been filed against BJP candidate Pandurang Madkaikar, who in the poll-bound tourist state Goa allegedly violated the model code of conduct by distributing coupons to voters during elections from a departmental store run by a trust.The complaint was filed by one Shirin Naik before Chief Electoral Officer, who later transferred it to Old Goa Police, who booked the candidate from Cumbharjua Assembly segment, a senior police official said.The former minister has been booked under the sections of the Indian Penal Code.Mr Madkaikar had switched parties on the eve of elections in Goa, which was held on February 4. Elected from Cumbharjua in 2012 on a Congress ticket, he resigned from the party and joined BJP, which fielded him from the same constituency, about 20 kilometres from Panaji.Mr Madkaikar denied any wrongdoing and said, "I will submit my clarification to the police," indicating that the complaint against him was politically motivated.Goa recorded a voter turnout of 83 per cent where the ruling BJP is battling it out with the opposition Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and an alliance of MGP, Shiv Sena and GSM for the 40-member House. A total of 250 contestants are contesting, which include many independents.In 2012 Assembly polls too, 83 percent voting was recorded in the state, which saw the BJP wrestling power from the Congress.Heavy polling was witnessed in the mining belt of Sankhalim, Bicholim and Curchorem.BJP has put up 36 aspirants, Congress 37 and AAP is contesting on 39 seats and each of them backing independents in a few seats.Counting of votes will take place on March 11.