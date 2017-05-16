Goa Announces Reservation Up To 40 Per Cent For Local Bodies Polls

The Goa government today announced reservation up to 40 per cent for the upcoming panchayat bodies elections scheduled next month."We have reserved wards for scheduled caste category for the first time during this election," Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho told reporters."Considering the reservation for Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Tribes and women, this time around 40 per cent of the wards would be reserved," he said.The elections for 180-odd panchayat bodies would be held on June 11, while counting is scheduled on June 13.Mr Godinho said that across Goa there are 1,522 wards which is 39 more than the last time.The minister said due to creation of additional village panchayat at Cavelossim in South Goa, seven wards were added to the list.He said 27 per cent of the reservation is in other backward class category, while 12 per cent is for scheduled tribe.In all 15 wards are reserved for scheduled caste depending on their population in respective panchayats, Mr Godinho added.The minister said in case of eleven member panchayat, ward number 1, 2, 5 and 8 will be reserved in different categories while in case of nine member panchayats it is ward number 3, 5 and 8.The seven member panchayats will have ward number 3 and 4 reserved while in case of five member panchayat it will be ward number 1 and 3.