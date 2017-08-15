Crack Down On Rave Parties To Curb Drug Trade: Manohar Parrikar To Cops

The Goa government has asked the police department to crack down on late night rave parties held on beaches or remote places after two youths from Tamil Nadu died allegedly due to drug overdose over the weekend.Strict instructions have been issued to the police to stop late night rave parties, where agencies suspect drugs are widely consumed, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said today.He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the main Independence Day function in Panaji. "Late night rave parties are illegal and they are known for extensive use of drugs. These parties, which happen on beaches or remote areas, should be stopped immediately," Mr Parrikar said.Two youths from Tamil Nadu died allegedly due to drug overdose at a party on the Vagator beach in North Goa on Sunday.As part of their crackdown on narcotics trade, the police arrested at least five people yesterday from North Goa's beach belt.Speaking on the menace, Mr Parrikar said, "Complexity of drugs has increase and there are many drugs which cannot be identified easily. That (complexity) is one challenge that the police are facing.""At the same time, I feel the police should take action based on information they receive," he added.The chief minister said the police would have to maintain extra vigil to arrest the culprits and stamp out the menace from the tourist state.Responding to a statement from his Cabinet colleague and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, who said he suspected a police-drug peddler nexus, Parrikar said if anyone could give specific leads on such a link, action would be taken.The chief minister also referred to the drug problem in Goa in his Independence Day speech.Speaking after hoisting the tricolour here, he said mounting frustration among the youth is one of the reasons behind consumption of drugs."There are reports that drugs are being sold in the coastal belt. I have issued instructions to the police to crack down on this trade. Frustration among the youth is one reason why drug use is increasing," he said.Mr Parrikar said due to factors such as unemployment, the youths have become directionless and taking refuse in such vices.