BJP leader In Goa Shot Dead Man In 2006, Claims Ex-Driver

Goa assembly polls: A BJP leader has been named in a murder case in 2006. (Representational image)

A BJP leader who contested the Goa assembly polls held on February 4 has been named in a murder case in 2006. Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane's name emerged in a video in which his former driver claims to have witnessed the BJP leader shooting dead a man. The driver was detained by police after the video went viral on social media."Witness Pandurang Adarkar who is from Kolhapur in Maharashtra has been detained. He has confessed to being witness to the murder of one Shanu Gaonkar, who is missing since 2006," inspector Dipak Pednekar was quoted by news agency PTI.In the video that has gone viral, Mr Adarkar purportedly claimed he was witness to Mr Rane shooting Mr Gaonkar dead in Sattari tehsil of Goa in 2006 to avenge the killing of his brother Prithviraj Rane.Prithviraj Rane was murdered at Saleli village of Sattari tehsil in 2005.Preliminary inquiry had begun under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Karthik Kashyap, the inspector told PTI.Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the case, but claim that the statements of all the people named by Mr Adarkar would be recorded. The police officer, however, ruled out questioning Mr Rane at this juncture.Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane has not responded to the allegation levelled against him.Mr Rane contested against Congress' Pratapsinh Rane from Poriem constituency during the assembly elections held earlier this month. A high voter turnout of over 83 per cent was recorded in the Assembly polls in Goa, which were held on February 4. The ruling BJP is engaged in a fierce fight with the Opposition Congress, AAP and an alliance of MGP, Shiv Sena and Goa Suraksha Manch for the 40-member House.