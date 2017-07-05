Attempts Being Made To Create Tension In Goa: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

The desecration of religious symbols and a temple over the last few days indicates "specific attempts" to create tension in Goa, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday."There appears to be specific attempts to try and create some sort of tension in the state," he said.Mr Parrikar was speaking to reporters after chairing a high-level meeting of police officials called to review the situation after a spate of desecration of religious sites in South Goa.Police have filed cases against unidentified persons in connection with these incidents and launched investigations but no breakthrough has been made so far.The chief minister, who declined to disclose the investigation details, said "the reason (behind such acts) is not yet known."A total of five Holy crosses, places of Catholic worship, and a temple were found desecrated since the last three days in South Goa, especially around the town of Margao.Mr Parrikar said the police have been patrolling the religious places round the clock, but these incidents took place after 6 am.The CM said he has asked the police department to take help of technological tools, including Google Map, to track down the culprits."These acts will not be tolerated. The culprits will face the music once they are arrested," he said.The chief minister said similar incidents were reported in 2012-13 when he was heading the state, but police investigations revealed a "mentally unstable person" was behind those acts.