250 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats In Goa Polls

A total 250 candidates are in fray for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, following the scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations.Of the 250 candidates to contest the February 4 polls for the state's 40 constituencies, 131 are from South Goa and 119 from North Goa, as per the data available with Chief Electoral Officer.The 2012 state polls were contested by 202 candidates. There are no straight fights in any of the constituencies. The Calangute seat is expected to witness a three-corner contest among BJP, Congress and AAP.The BJP has fielded its candidates on 36 seats and is also supporting Independent nominees in two constituencies.The Congress is contesting on 37 seats, NCP on 16 and the MGP-GSM-Shiv Sena alliance has fielded 26 candidates.There are two candidates from United Goans party, three from Goa Suraj Party and four from Goa Vikas party. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded the maximum candidates - in 39 constituencies.The Velim seat in South Goa has maximum 12 candidates in fray, followed by 10 each in Cortalim and St Andre.There are nine candidates each in fray from St Cruz and Dabolim, and eight each in Pernem, Siolim, Mayem, Sanguem and Vasco seats. Besides, Mandrem, Mapusa, Panjim, Sankhlim, Benaulim, Navelim and Cuncolim constituencies have seven candidates each.A total of 11.08 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise at 1,649 polling stations.The EVMs along with Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) would be used to cast votes.