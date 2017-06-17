Woman Dies Under Mysterious Condition, Husband Arrested

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Ghaziabad and her husband has been arrested while her in-laws booked, police said today.The body of the woman, identified as Varsha, was found from their house in Sanjay Nagar area of the city yesterday.When police reached the spot, the woman's body was found on the bed, a senior police officer said."The victim is said to have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. By the time the police reached the spot the body was brought down to the bed," Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.However, no suicide note was found from the spot, Mr Tomar added.Varsha had got married to Harish four years ago. Harish, an employee at a footwear's shop in Delhi, resides in sector 23 of Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad. The couple had a child, who is overtwo years now.Varsha's father Bhanwar Singh has alleged that his daughter was tortured by her husband and his family members for not bringing enough dowries and were demanding two lakh rupees in cash, the SP said.On Mr Singh's complaint, an FIR has been filed against Harish and his family members, he said.Harish has been arrested, he added.Police is investigating the case and the body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the actual cause of death. Police suspected that Varsha was strangled to death.