Petrol Pump Manager Found Dead In Ghaziabad

A petrol pump manager was found dead in the driver's seat of an abandoned car near Karhera power station in Ghaziabad with three bullet injuries on his body. Rs 11 lakh in cash and two mobile phones were also found lying next to him, police said on Tuesday.Police said they received a phone call from a farmer notifying them about a car parked in his agricultural field near Sahibabad police station area of Ghaziabad. Upon reaching there, they found the body, a bag containing Rs 11 lakh in cash, some bank papers and two mobile phones.The deceased, 35-year-old Monu Sharma, a resident of Rahul Vihar in Ghaziabad, left for the petrol pump on Monday morning. He had been untraceable since then, his wife Anjali Sharma said.According to the petrol pump owner, Monu left to deposit Rs 17 lakh in a bank on Monday morning. "When he did not return for quite a long time, I contacted the bank and came to know that Monu had not reached the bank to deposit the cash. I then contacted police."Senior officers visited the crime spot and ordered an inquiry into the murder."An investigation has been initiated after registering a case of murder. The body has been sent for postmortem," a polie officer said.