Man, Father Get Life Term For Killing Woman Over Dowry

A fast track court in Ghaziabad has given life sentences to a man and his father for killing his wife for dowry.The woman was harassed and tortured by her husband and in-laws who were demanding her to bring Rs 50,000 cash and a motorcycle as dowry, court sources said.Additional Government Counsel Ramesh Yadav said the 23-year-old woman, a native of Raasna village of Meerut district, was married with Irfan of Suhana village in June 2013.Irfan and his father Shahbuddin started torturing her for dowry just after the marriage, he said.Mr Yadav said the woman's father went to meet her in September but did not find her at her in-laws' house following which he filed a police complaint stating that his daughter was tortured for dowry.An FIR was lodged under sections of dowry and harassment and the police filed charge sheet after a detailed probe.Fast track court Judge Kamlesh Kumar today awarded life sentence to Irfan and his father Shahbuddin and also imposed pecuniary fine of Rs 7,000 rupees each, Mr Yadav added.