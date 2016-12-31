Collapse
Landlord Allegedly Sexually Assaulted 17-Year-Old Boy, Arrested In Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad | | Updated: December 31, 2016 05:01 IST
A house owner in Rahul Garden colony allegedly sexually assaulted his tenant's 17-year-old son.

Ghaziabad:  The Loni border police has arrested a house owner in Rahul Garden colony who allegedly sexually assaulted his tenant's 17-year-old son on the intervening night of December 29 and December 30.

SHO Loni border area Dinesh Yadav said the alleged incident happened when the house owner's, Sanjoo, 29, family had gone outstation.

Sanjoo called his tenant's son to sleep with him and as the teenager was friendly with the landlord, he agreed, Mr Yadav said.

He said the landlord allegedly indulged in the offence post-midnight and when the boy cried for help his parents came and informed the police.

Police reached the spot and sent the boy for medical examination. Sanjoo has been sent to jail under section 377 of the IPC, the officer added.

