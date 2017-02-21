Budget
Green Pannel Summons Official For Failure To Maintain Green Cover

Ghaziabad | | Updated: February 21, 2017 21:17 IST
National Green Tribunal refused to agree with the contention of the counsel appearing for Nagar Nigam.

New Delhi:  The National Green Tribunal has summoned the municipal commissioner of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam over non-compliance of its order for maintaining roads and pavements with sufficient green cover in the district.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim slammed the Nagar Nigam for not executing its order despite giving unconditional undertaking and assurance to the tribunal.

It also took exception to the affidavit filed by the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam stating that the green panel's direction of May 16, 2016 order has been complied with.

The NGT refused to agree with the contention of the counsel appearing for Nagar Nigam that the corporation had brought to the notice that budgetary allocation was insufficient to carryout the work.

"We were compelled to peruse the record and to our dismay find that such submission is factually incorrect. The order extracted above speaks for itself that there was unconditional undertaking by the Respondent No 1 (Nagar Nigam) to comply with the order in O.A No 99/2016.

"In the circumstances, we are of the serious view to directed the Municipal Commissioner, Nagar Nigam Ghaziabad to be personally present in the tribunal and file statement explaining default and about misleading statement made to the tribunal," the bench also comprising Expert Member Bikram Singh Sajwan said.

The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by Ghaziabad resident Nayan Agrawal seeking execution of NGT's direction to repair and carry out maintenance of the roads and pavements with sufficient green cover in Sector 3 in Vasundhra area of the district.

National Green TribunalGhaziabad Nagar Nigam

