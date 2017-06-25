Dozen Bike, Phone Thieves Arrested In Ghaziabad

A dozen criminals who stole motorcycles and mobile phones have been arrested in Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday, adding they had recovered several stolen phones and two-wheelers.This followed a massive offensive against petty criminals over the weekend in Ghaziabad district bordering Delhi, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.According to police, the arrests happened when police carried out an extensive check of vehicles. A total of 14 smart phones, three motorcycles, a scooty and Rs 15,000 in cash were seized besides two pistols and a knife.The arrested criminals were identified as Abid, Momin, Umar, Mohsin, Gulzar and Shahid of Ghaziabad, Siddharth, Karan Singh and Manoj of Loni as well as Buntie, Rahat and Zulfikar."Police will continue its drive against such criminals in the city," said the police official.