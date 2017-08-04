16-Year-Old Boy Dies, Girl Injured In Attack By Unknown Person

Ghaziabad: Two teenagers were attacked by an unknown person while they were taking a stroll near the railway line behind Kadkad model village in the industrial area under Link Road police station, the police said.
While the 16-year-old boy died, the girl was hospitalised with a deep gash on her neck, they said.
SP, City, Akash Tomar said that a 16-year-old boy was returning after a stroll with a girl, student of class X, on Tuesday evening.
Some unknown person stabbed Rahul to death and slit the throat of the girl, Mr Tomar said.
The girl was admitted to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment, he added. The body of the boy has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.
An FIR has been lodged by Rahul's elder brother Brijesh and the police are now waiting for the girl's statement, Mr Tomar said.
The girl presently is not in a position to give any statement, Mr Tomar added.