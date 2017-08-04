16-Year-Old Boy Dies, Girl Injured In Attack By Unknown Person

Two teenagers were attacked by an unknown person while they were taking a stroll near the railway line behind Kadkad model village in the industrial area under Link Road police station, the police said.While the 16-year-old boy died, the girl was hospitalised with a deep gash on her neck, they said.SP, City, Akash Tomar said that a 16-year-old boy was returning after a stroll with a girl, student of class X, on Tuesday evening.Some unknown person stabbed Rahul to death and slit the throat of the girl, Mr Tomar said.The girl was admitted to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment, he added. The body of the boy has been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.An FIR has been lodged by Rahul's elder brother Brijesh and the police are now waiting for the girl's statement, Mr Tomar said.The girl presently is not in a position to give any statement, Mr Tomar added.