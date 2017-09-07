Your Height May Put You On The Risk Of Developing Blood Clots In Veins: Study

The taller you are, the higher is your risk of developing blood clots in veins, says a new study. The study indicated that the risk of deep venous thromboembolism - a type of blood clot that starts in a vein could be associated with height. Shorter participants were found to be at the lowest risk factor in the study reported in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Genetics. Lead researcher Bengt Zoller, Associate Professor at Lund University in Sweden, "Height in the population has increased, and continues increasing, which could be contributing to the fact that the incidence of thrombosis has increased,"

Gravity may be the cause of association between height and venous thromboembolism risk. "It could just be that because taller individuals have longer leg veins there is more surface area where problems can occur," Zoller said.

"There is also more gravitational pressure in leg veins of taller persons that can increase the risk of blood flow slowing or temporarily stopping," Zoller added.

The team looked at data on more than 1.6 million Swedish men born between 1951 and 1992, and data on more than one million Swedish women who had a first pregnancy between 1982 and 2012. For men shorter than 5 feet 3 inches, the risk for venous thromboembolism dropped 65 per cent when compared to the men 6 feet 2 inches or taller. For women shorter than 5 feet 1 inches who were pregnant for the first time, the risk for venous thromboembolism dropped 69 per cent, compared to women that were 6 feet or taller.

The risk of blood clots, previous studies has linked height also with cancer, heart problems, gestational diabetes and even longevity.

Blood clots in the veins must not be taken lightly, and in some cases they may require medical intervention. However, mild blood clots may go away with some natural remedies.. There are certain home remedies that can be used to reduce the symptoms of deep vein thrombioembolism.

1.Ginger

Ginger is an effective in breaking down the fibrins that cause the clotting and further helps in smooth movement of blood. Drinking ginger tea at least two to three times a day can help prevent high cholesterol that causes plaque buildup further inhibiting blood circulation.



2.Vitamin E rich foods

Vitamin E rich foods like walnuts, spinach, sunflower seeds, olive oil, bell peppers and kiwis help the blood to flow smoothly. Vitamin K is known to thicken the blood promoting the formation of clots; hence, vitamin E acts as anti-coagulant for the veins.



3.Cinnamon

The natural anticoagulant called coumarin present in cinnamon helps in lowering blood pressure as well acts as a blood thinner promoting blood circulation and preventing blood clots.

4.Garlic Cloves

Garlic cloves not only promote blood circulation but also prevent clot formation. According to experts, having one garlic clove a day can actually help reduce the signs of clotting.



5.Cayenne pepper

The compound capsaicin present in cayenne acts as natural blood thinner and promotes smooth blood circulation, helping to prevent blood clots. It also helps normalize blood pressure and reduces cholesterol levels that may be a cause of blood clots.

(Inputs IANS)



