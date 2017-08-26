Your Belly Fat May Put You at an Increased Risk of Cancer; Try these Foods to Cut Down on Fat

Highlights Obesity is a common problem that is prevalent in many countries Looks like it can pose many more problems in the long run Your belly fat can now put you at an increased risk of cancer

Obesity is a common problem that is prevalent in many countries around the world. Looks like it can pose many more problems in the long run. According to a study published in the journal Oncogene, your belly fat can now put you at an increased risk of cancer; the researchers have found out that a protein released from fat in the body can turn cells cancerous. It is a well-known fact that obesity is a contributor to cancer risk, but how it actually translates to cancer has still been a question unanswered.

Findings suggest that a lower layer of abdominal fat, when compared to fat just under the skin, is more likely the main culprit, releasing even more of this protein and encouraging tumour growth. "While there have been several advances in treating cancer and improving the quality of life of patients, the number of new cases continues to surge," said Jamie Bernard, assistant professor at Michigan State University (MSU).

"It's important to understand the cause so we can do a better job at reducing the number of cancer cases using dietary modifications or therapeutic interventions," said Bernard.

According to reports, it is estimated that more than one-third of the population is obese. Obesity has long been linked with various types of cancers that may include breast, prostrate, colon, uterine and kidney.

Considering obesity can cause so many serious conditions, here's what you must eat to reduce your belly fat.

1. Ajwain Seeds

Ajwain seeds also known as Carom Seeds, with their pungent taste and unique flavour are a must in everyone's kitchen. It is one of the most effective ingredients to reduce belly fat. All you need to do is to boil a tablespoon of ajwain seeds in water and sip on it throughout the day.

2. Moong Dal

Moong dal is a rich source of vitamins A, B, C and E and various minerals including calcium, potassium and iron. It is also rich in proteins and fiber that helps in losing weight. A bowl full of moong dal daily can cut down on the calories and keep you full for a longer period.

3. Sabja

Basil seeds or sabja is rich in vitamins A, E, K, B and a great source of dietary fiber. These seeds are rich in antibacterial properties further helping in healing internal infections. These seeds kill your hunger pangs and help you stay away from extra calories.

4. Dalia

Also known as bulgar wheat or broken wheat, dalia makes for one of the most popular Indian breakfast meals. High in protein and low in fat, dalia provides nutrients, without piling on pounds. Dalia is high on fiber, which helps delay your digestion.

With Inputs from PTI