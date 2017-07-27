World Hepatitis Day: 6 Super Foods That Can Protect Your Liver

Highlights World Hepatitis Day is commemorated every year on 28th July Hepatitis is a condition cause due to the inflammation of the liver You need to eat right to keep your liver strong and healthy.

World Hepatitis Day is an initiative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help countries achieve their goal of eliminating hepatitis. It is commemorated every year on 28th July. According to the WHO, India is one of the 11 countries which carry almost 50% of the global burden of chronic hepatitis. Hepatitis is a condition cause due to the inflammation of the liver. It is commonly caused due to a viral infection. The most common types of Hepatitis are Hepatitis B, C and A and also alcoholic hepatitis. Your liver plays an important role in digestion. Everything you eat and drink passes through the liver and therefore, you need to eat right to keep it strong and healthy. Load on up on the following six foods that can help in protecting your liver.Beetroots are great blood purifiers and they are also rich in flavonoids that help in improving your overall liver functions. The fibers and nutrients in beetroots help in flushing out the toxins that may be stored in the liver. Pectin a type of soluble fiber found in beetroot is known for its cleansing properties.Lemons are full of Vitamin C which helps in building your immunity and keeps infections at bay. It also acts as a powerful antioxidant which helps in fighting disease-causing free radicals. Despite being acidic in nature, lemons have an alkalizing effect on the body. The neutralize toxins and help in excreting wastes.Garlic is packed with allicin and selenium which are two important nutrients your liver requires. They cleanse and nourish your blood. Selenium helps in detoxifying and allicin fights foreign material that can affect your immune system helping the liver do its job.Leafy greens like spinach, amaranth leaves and mustard leaves are packed with chlorophyll which helps in purifying the blood assists smooth liver functions. They can neutralize toxins, have metal and even unwanted chemicals.This wonder spice helps in digesting fats and increases the production of bile. It also helps in detoxifying your liver.Chomp on few walnuts every day as they are high in glutathione and omega-3 fatty acids that support your liver functions and help in the cleansing process.Taking care of your liver and eating the right food can help in preventing the risk of many nasty health ailments.