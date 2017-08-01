World Breastfeeding Week: Why Mothers Should Feel More Encouraged to Take Up Breastfeeding

Highlights Breastfeeding is recommended at least for the first 6 months Mother's milk is considered the best source of nutrition for the newborn It aids proper development and growth of the infant

The World Health Organisation, among many other international health regulatory bodies, strongly recommends breastfeeding at least for the first 6 months going up to two years. "Colostrum, the yellowish, sticky breast milk produced at the end of pregnancy, is recommended as the perfect food for the newborn, and feeding should be initiated within the first hour after birth," recommends WHO. Mother's milk is considered the best source of nutrition for the newborn. It aids proper development and growth of the infant and also protects the baby against a host of common ailments like flu, diarrhea, pneumonia, et cetera.

Not only is breastfeeding deemed beneficial for the baby but for the mother as well. Breastfeeding helps women in burning extra calories and facilitates post-pregnancy weight-loss. Regular breastfeeding is also tied to reduced risk of developing ovarian and breast cancer in women. Experts at the World Health Organisation found that "adolescents and adults who were breastfed as babies are less likely to be overweight or obese".

While there are countless advantages of breastfeeding for the newborn and the new mother, a handful of women may not be able to breastfeed due to medical conditions.

We share a few important reasons for new mothers to consider that will help them feel more than encouraged to take up breastfeeding over giving it a skip, take a look!

Protection against infections

According to a statement released by US FDA on breastfeeding "human milk feeding decreases the incidence and/or severity of urinary tract infections, respiratory tract infections, diarrhea, bacterial meningitis," among other ailments in the newborn.

Cognitive advantages

Breastmilk is a good source of cholesterol, taurine and DHA (docosahexaenoicacid) which US FDA categorised as foods for brain that may help facilitate optimum cognitive development and IQ growth in kids.

Maternal Health

Apart from facilitating post-pregnancy weight loss and reducing risk of ovarian and breast cancer, breastfeeding is also tied to reduced postpartum bleeding, decreased risk of hip fractures, osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis in later years.

Mother-child bonding

There is no better way for the infant to bond with the mother. Experts suggest breastfeeding may help mother deal with postpartum stress and depression better.

"The biggest gift you can give your child is of good health and breastfeeding ensures that right at the start of your child's life. Breastfeeding has great advantages for the newborn as well as the mother, from emotional to physiological," concluded Dr. Rupali Datta, Chief Clinical Dietician at Fortis-Escorts Hospital in New Delhi.



