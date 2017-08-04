World Breastfeeding Week 2017: This Traditional Indian Preparation is Excellent for Lactating Mothers

Highlights Pregnancy is a phase of utmost significance in a woman's life What a woman eats has a direct correlation with the health of the fetus Breastfeeding is one of the most crucial aspects of post-pregnancy

Pregnancy is a phase of utmost significance in a woman's life. What a woman eats and the way she leads her lifestyle are directly correlated to the health of the fetus. Reams of myths and misconceptions have been associated with pregnancy with most thinking that a pregnant woman must eat for two as she carries a life within her. Not surprisingly, a woman's post-pregnancy health depends a great deal on the quality of nutrition she consumes during her pregnancy. Breastfeeding is one of the most important aspects of the post-pregnancy phase. It serves as the perfect nutrition for the baby, facilitates strengthening of the mother-child bond and relieves postpartum stress. Traditional Indian remedies go a long way in ensuring that a nursing mother lactates well and is able to breastfeed properly. One such traditional preparation is the good old gondh ladoo which enjoys a dedicated popularity among expecting and nursing females.

A nursing mother loses calories during the breastfeeding phase; gondh ladoos are nutritionally dense and provide for a perfect snacking treat for lactating mothers. The ladoos are made of gondh (edible gum), ghee (clarified butter), nuts and wheat flour. Many people also add ingredients like ajwain (carom seeds), desi ghee, methi dana (fenugreek seeds), saunf (fennel), kali mirch (black pepper), nuts, coconut and till (sesame) to the preparation.

The benefits

The ingredients that go into making these delightful roundels are potent and laced with essential nutrients that are much needed by a nursing mother. The ladoos are loaded with protein and calcium and help in strengthening bones and relieving back pain in the new mother. "A single gondh ke ladoo will provide enough energy that will last for hours. Since it is usually made with very nutrient dense ingredients like gond, whole wheat flour, ghee and nuts, it is a perfect energy food for a mid-meal .Gondh is said to increase the production of breast milk," notes Sonia Narang, Wellness expert at Oriflame India.

Things to keep in mind

Gondh ladoos are extremely calorific and packed with properties that can create extra heat in the body, these must be consumed in moderation. Just a small helping is usually enough to give the energy boost that is needed by a new mother. Breastfeeding mothers lose lot of fluid - close to 700ml daily as breast milk - it is therefore imperative for the lactating mother to load up on plenty of fluids. Gondh ladoo consumption, in some cases, may trigger constipation; drinking plenty of fluids is therefore a must.

Get in touch with your medical expert or a certified nutritionist before making any changes to your diet plan or including any new item. Learn more about your body and what all ingredients will help you sail through the post-pregnancy phase with ease.



