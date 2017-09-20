World Alzheimer's Day 2017: A Look at How Your Diet Can Stave off Risks of Demetia

Highlights September is observed as the World Alzheimer's Month The debilitating ailment is a neurological condition A person experiences loss of memory and important related functions

September is observed as the World Alzheimer's Month with 21st of the month marked as the World Alzheimer's Day. The debilitating ailment is a neurological condition linked to memory-associated degeneration wherein a person experiences loss of memory and related functions. This Alzheimer's day we go back to some of the most recently conducted studies to understand the role of dietary tweaks in reducing the risk of developing the disease.

A study conducted by a California-based cardiologist, Dr. Steven Gundry linked protein consumption to reduced risk of Alzheimer's. According to the research, a type of protein called lectins found in items like dairy, sprouts, peppers, cucumber among others may help stall risk of developing Alzheimer's.

Traditionally, foods rich in omega 3 and vitamin C have been linked to better cognitive and brain function, therefore beneficial for staving off Alzheimer's as well.

Another recently conducted study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food explored the benefits of mushroom consumption in reducing risk of Alzheimer's. According to the study, mushrooms may contain bioactive compounds that may protect against neuro-degenerative diseases. A group of studies presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference this year studied the role of various diets in reducing the risk of dementia. Diets like the Mediterranean Diet and the Nordic Prudent Diet were found beneficial in slowing cognitive decline. Interestingly, these diets focus more on the inclusion of fresh fruits and veggies, nuts, seeds, lentils, beans and legumes in daily diet over processed and refined items, dairy, meat and poultry.



