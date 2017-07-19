Why Men Should Include Tomatoes in Their Daily Diet

The findings suggest that eating tomatoes can halve the risk of skin cancer in men, which was found in their experiments on male mice. However, they found no such effect in females.
Tomato, the healthy fruit, is rich in carotenoids - potent antioxidants that mop up cell-damaging molecules called free radicals. Professor Tatiana Oberyszyn, a pathologist at Ohio State University, said, "This study showed us that we do need to consider sex when exploring different preventive strategies. What works in men may not always work equally well in women and vice versa."
Earlier studies have also found that eating tomato products 10 or more times a week reduced prostate cancer risk by a third. It was credited to the pigmenting compounds that give tomatoes their pretty red hue - lycopene, possibly protecting the skin against UV damage. Lycopene is the primary carotenoid in tomatoes, and has shown to be the most effective antioxidant of these pigments.