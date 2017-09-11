WHO Asks to Strengthen Health Systems to Eliminate Dengue, Malaria: 5 Foods That Fight Infection Naturally

Highlights The 70th Regional Committee Session of WHO was held recently at Male Vector-borne diseases are preventable if vector control is implemented Your diet, lifestyle & environment play a role in determining the risk

At the Seventieth Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia Region held at Male recently, experts from the World Health Organisation suggested that the capacities of health systems should be strengthened to prevent, detect and eliminate existing and emerging vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in India and South-East Asia. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, echoed the same sentiments and said, "A more holistic and integrated approach, along with improved capacities at national and sub-national levels, are vital to effectively respond to vector-borne diseases. Most vector-borne diseases are preventable if vector control is well implemented."The world health body indicates the the risk of such disease has increased considerably over the last few years primarily due to unplanned urbanization, increased movement of people and goods, and environmental changes. Regional Director Ms. Singh emphasized on the need for malaria and other vector-borne disease programmed to work closely with each other, and to link-in with water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives and health management information systems.She also added that countriesneed to establish and strengthen effective entomological surveillance systems to study local mosquito species, their susceptibility to insecticides, monitor insecticide resistance, as well as vector and human behaviours that may allow mosquitoes to avoid interventions and thereby maintain disease transmission. Proven and cost-effective interventions such as the use of insecticidal nets, indoor spraying, use of larvicides, and eliminating mosquito breeding sites need to be further promoted through stronger community engagement.Your diet, lifestyle and the environment - all play an important role in determining the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. While it is imperative to maintain hygienic living conditions, it can also help to include certain foods in your daily diet that fight bacteria and infection naturally.Honey is one of the first natural anti-microbial medicines to be used. It contains live enzymes that release hydrogen peroxide, which is known to kill germs and unwanted foreign elements that enter our body.Sucking a piece of raw ginger and taking in all its juices is known to kill the bacteria that has caused the infection.It is also a wonderful anti-bacterial that keeps your internal systems clean. Drinking a glass of turmeric milk (haldi doodh) every day is one of the best ways to bolster your immunity.You must drink a lot of water to flush out all the toxins and infectious particles that may enter your body through the air or the food you eat. Lemon water is great option as it is full of Vitamin C, which also acts as an antioxidant that fights disease-causing free radicals in the body.Yogurt is an excellent probiotic that contain live enzymes which help improve the functions of your immune system, allowing it to fight better both disease and infection.With inputs from PTI