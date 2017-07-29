What’s the Best Snack for Kids? 83 Per Cent Parents Vote for Almonds

Snack time is the favourite part of the day for most of us. But it is also the time when finding something healthy and nutritious gets tough time and again, and as such we resort to easily available fried snacks and packaged junk. In case of children too, providing them healthy snacks is crucial for their well-being. In the quest for healthy snacks, a survey led by market research company Ipsos, found that nearly 83 per cent of parents feel that consuming almonds will make their children remain more energetic throughout the day.Nuts, particularly almonds, have long been touted as one of the best snacking options. They are a natural source of many essential nutrients, including protein and healthy fats. The survey found that 94 per cent of mothers in both, Tier I and II cities, rank "almonds specifically" as the healthiest form of snacking. Parents believe that almonds help boost brain development and are essential for healthy and stronger bones in addition to providing a daily dose of energy."A well-timed snack can even out spikes in hunger and provide a much-needed energy boost between meals," Sheela Krishnaswamy, a Bengaluru-based diet and nutrition consultant, said in a statement."Hence, it is important to ensure we incorporate healthy snacking habits by munching on healthier options like fruits or a handful of nutritious almonds that promote feelings of fullness while also keeping your child energised through the day," she added.Further, the survey revealed that a whopping 94 per cent of affluent urban parents in Mumbai choose healthier options of snacks for their children all the time, followed by Delhi (92 per cent), Nagpur (92 per cent) and Coimbatore (87 per cent).Across cities, fruits, biscuits and almonds are the three most popular snacking options that parents prefer between meals and when hunger strikes their children."This study indicates a promising trend towards healthy snacking with increasing number of affluent parents in urban centers seeing long-term value in maintaining a healthy family lifestyle," said Ritika Samaddar, a Delhi-based nutritionist.The survey interviewed 3,038 affluent urban parents between 23-55 years across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Bhopal and Coimbatore to understand snacking habits among children aged 6-14 years.Inputs from IANS