What Makes Women Better At Multi-Tasking? Quick Diet Tips to Bolster Up Your Brain Power and Alertness

Ever wondered what makes women so good at multitasking and managing several roles at the same time? Experts believe that a woman's brain is more active in areas linked to focusing and alertness as compared to men. This may equip women with a greater efficiency to tackle stress and impulse. It was found that in women the area of the brain called prefrontal cortex received more blood flow, as a result of which women responded better in areas like self-control and exhibition of emotions like empathy, et cetera. Increased blood flow to limbic areas of the brain may make women more prone to anxiety, insomnia and depression. The study was published in Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

"This is a very important study to help understand gender-based brain differences. The quantifiable differences we identified between men and women are important for understanding gender-based risk for brain disorders such as Alzheimer's disease," said lead author Daniel Amen, Founder, Amen Clinics, Newport Beach, California.

Multitasking is purely a matter of being alert, productive and managing your time well. One needs to manage stress adequately to be able to take multiple tasks at hand. Believe it or not, but the food that you eat and the lifestyle that is led can go a long way in managing stress better and ensuring greater ability to multitask. Take a look at the following points.

1. Although caffeine is known as a potent stimulant, going overboard with it may actually kill your sleep leading to irritability at work. Make sure that you do not consume more than 400mg of caffeine in a day.

2. Sleep should be your priority. Ensure sleeping for at least 7-8 hours every day.

3. Cut down on fatty, oil-laden food items. These contribute to a sluggish digestion and metabolism, and may make you feel lethargic and lazy.

4. Carry a trail mix of a host of nuts, seeds and dry fruits. Snacking on a handful of these will give your brain the much needed energy and will refuel your body for the rest of the day.

5. Load up on items like dark chocolates, citrus fruits, eggs, beans and legumes, green veggies and walnuts to amp up your brain power and feel more focused and alert.

6. Water, water, water! There is nothing like H2O therapy. At times optimum hydration is all that is needed to drive away mental and physical fatigue and set things right. You can try putting ingredients like a slice of any fruit of your choice, neem or tulsi leaves, lemon rind or seeds like carom and cumin to your drinking water to reap maximum health benefits and stay fit.

7. Exercise regularly and eat a balanced diet. Just these two are enough to keep you fit, energetic and bouncing throughout the day.

