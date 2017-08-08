What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? 5 Energy-Boosting Foods to Help Fight the Ailment

Highlights Chronic fatigue syndrome is a complicated disorder There is no particular test to diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome These new findings may help in the development of a diagnostic blood test

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a complicated disorder characterized by episodes of constant fatigue or extreme tiredness, sleep problems and joint pains. It leaves a person generally feeling unwell. The actual cause of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome remains obscure and may vary from person to person; there are a number of things that may trigger it such as mental health problems, bacterial or viral infections, immunity issues and hormonal imbalances. Recently, a group of US researchers have identified certain bio-markers that are associated with the severity of chronic fatigue syndrome which may help in the development of a diagnostic blood test in future.As of now, there is no particular test for chronic fatigue syndrome and it is mostly detected based on your symptoms, tracing your medical history and ruling out other conditions that can indicate another cause. This is not a foolproof way to diagnose the ailment and therefore, the creation of a legitimate test can really help in early diagnosis and treatment.The findings published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, show that inflammation is a driver of chronic fatigue syndrome, the underpinnings of which have eluded scientists for decades. Chronic fatigue syndrome may cause flu-like symptoms in inflammation-driven diseases in some people, while other patients may have symptoms sometimes manifesting as heart problems, mental impairment, indigestion, diarrhea, constipation, muscle pain or tender lymph nodes. For unknown reasons, the syndrome typically persists for decades, and likely hits among adolescents between the age of 15 and 20, and adults between 30 and 35. Three of every four patients are women.However, no single pathogenic agent can be regarded as the ultimate trigger for the ailment which leads to delayed diagnosis. For the study, the team analysed blood samples from 192 patients and 392 healthy controls. The team of researchers from Stanford University found that the levels of some immune-system signalling proteins or cytokines were lower in patients with mild chronic fatigue syndrome than in the control subjects, but were higher in patients with relatively severe chronic fatigue syndrome. In addition to this, the researchers also found that of the 51 cytokines they measured, the concentration of 17 cytokines tracked disease severity, 13 of which are pro-inflammatory.The authors of the study believe that their findings could improve the diagnosis and treatment of the disorder, including clinical trials to test the potential of immunomodulatory drugs as chronic fatigue syndrome therapies. Until then, here are five foods that can help in boosting your energy levels naturally.Include foods like whole grains, millets, quinoa, kidney beans, chickpeas and lentils as these are rich in fiber that slows down the release of insulin and give use sustained energy. They provide us with essentials carbs and proteins along with vitamins and minerals.You can have one to two teaspoons of pure coconut oil every day to keep you active. If you have hormonal trouble that is causing the loss of energy, castor oil can be good for you. You can consume it with warm water in the morning.Dry fruits and nuts are full of protein, good fats and essential oils that help in boosting your energy instantly. They make for the best snacks and are loaded with Vitamin E, Zinc and Copper that replenish our nervous system and keep us goingSome Ayurvedic herbs like Ashwagandha or the Dasamoolah Chyawanprash (chyawanprash with over ten herbs) may help revive your energy. You should have them before your meals.Foods like lime, bell peppers, oranges, amla and pineapple contain high levels of vitamin C that boost energy and keep our skin supple. Yellow-coloured foods are also known to be mood enhancing and assist in lowering depression.