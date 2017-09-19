Watch: India’s Biggest Scrambled Egg Made With 240 Eggs

Highlights You would know eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients A desi twist to scrambled eggs, Anda Bhurji is an amazing dish This Mumbai's gem made an Anda bhurji with 240 eggs

If you are a fan of eggs, you would know that it is one of the most versatile and easy ingredients to cook with. There are a number of regional dishes that are made with eggs in India - from the Bengali Egg Chop to the Goan Egg Curry. But one of the simplest dishes made in almost every household and that can be enjoyed anytime of the day is perhaps the Anda Bhurji. It is mostly enjoyed with hot parathas or a crisp buttered toast. A desi twist to scrambled eggs, Anda Bhurji is made with chopped onions and tomatoes, spices, fresh coriander and also some vegetables. You wouldn't need more than one or two eggs to make a meal for yourself but what if we told you that a restaurant recently succeeded in making India's biggest scrambled egg with 240 eggs? It's true. Mumbai's gem Mohammad Nashir Pav Bhaji and Bhurji Centre made delicious Anda Bhurji out of 240 eggs on one tawa with the addition of lots of spices, onions and tomatoes.



A video that is trending all over social media was posted on a blog and it shows how the record-breaking dish was prepared. It's quite incredible to see how a man adds several kilograms of onions along with dollops of butter and cooks them till the onions turn translucent. This is followed by adding lots of juicy tomatoes. The man mixes both the ingredients well. Later, he starts adding the eggs batch by batch. He adds lots of spices including turmeric, salt, red chilli powder and garam masala. In order to ensure that all the 240 eggs are well-cooked, he meticulously keeps taking out a part of the dish and cooks it separately on the pan, till the whole of it is cooked.

He gives the dish a final touch by adding lots of butter on top. This masaledar and buttery Anda Bhurji looks perfect and is served with pav.

If you wish to visit this famous street stall in Mumbai, here's where you can find it:

Name: Mohammad Nashir Pav Bhaji & Bhurji Centre

Location: Juhu Lane, Mangal Jyot Building, CD Barfiwala Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

Cost for Two: INR 350 approximately