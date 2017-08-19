Vitamin C May Help Halt the Progression of Blood Cancer

Highlights Vitamin C is loaded with antioxidants and polyphenols Regular consumption of vitamin C may help stave off common cold Load up on kiwis, strawberries, citrus fruits, greens, et cetera

According to a latest study conducted by the experts at the New York University, vitamin C injections may help kill faulty cells present in the bone marrow, this can help plateau the growth of cancer cells in blood. Such cancers cause anemia, infection risk, and bleeding as abnormal stem cells multiply in the bone marrow until they interfere with blood cell production. "We are excited by the prospect that high-dose vitamin C might become a safe treatment for blood diseases caused by TET2-deficient leukemia stem cells, most likely in combination with other targeted therapies," said Benjamin Neel, professor at New York University (NYU).

Vitamin C has long been associated with strengthening immunity and fighting infections, bacterial and viral invasion. Regular consumption of vitamin C has also been tied to better management of life-threatening diseases like cancer. Here's a look at some of the top reasons why you must load up on vitamin C.

"There are many health benefits of Vitamin C. From combating stroke to healing wounds, Vitamin C also helps in the absorption of iron by the body. This is why it's suggested to pair foods full of Vitamin C with iron-rich foods," notes nutritionist Nidhi Sawhney.

- Vitamin C is loaded with antioxidants and polyphenols that act as natural agents that promote health and fight cell-damaging free radicals.

- Vitamin C is excellent for hair and skin health. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen which reduces skin ageing and associated signs like wrinkles.

- Regular intake of vitamin C may stave off risk of hypertension, common cough and flu. It may also help in regulating stress hormones.

- Vitamin C may also help boost metabolism and facilitate weight loss/management by metabolizing fat stores.

- Load up on vitamin C rich foods like kiwis, citrus fruits, greens, yellow peppers, papaya, strawberries, tomatoes and guavas among others.

Get in touch with a certified nutritionist to learn more about vitamin C and how best to add the nutrient to your daily diet.

