Vitamin C May Help Halt the Progression of Blood Cancer

Highlights
- Vitamin C is loaded with antioxidants and polyphenols
- Regular consumption of vitamin C may help stave off common cold
- Load up on kiwis, strawberries, citrus fruits, greens, et cetera
Vitamin C has long been associated with strengthening immunity and fighting infections, bacterial and viral invasion. Regular consumption of vitamin C has also been tied to better management of life-threatening diseases like cancer. Here's a look at some of the top reasons why you must load up on vitamin C.
"There are many health benefits of Vitamin C. From combating stroke to healing wounds, Vitamin C also helps in the absorption of iron by the body. This is why it's suggested to pair foods full of Vitamin C with iron-rich foods," notes nutritionist Nidhi Sawhney.
- Vitamin C is loaded with antioxidants and polyphenols that act as natural agents that promote health and fight cell-damaging free radicals.
- Vitamin C is excellent for hair and skin health. Vitamin C helps in the production of collagen which reduces skin ageing and associated signs like wrinkles.
- Regular intake of vitamin C may stave off risk of hypertension, common cough and flu. It may also help in regulating stress hormones.
- Vitamin C may also help boost metabolism and facilitate weight loss/management by metabolizing fat stores.
- Load up on vitamin C rich foods like kiwis, citrus fruits, greens, yellow peppers, papaya, strawberries, tomatoes and guavas among others.
Get in touch with a certified nutritionist to learn more about vitamin C and how best to add the nutrient to your daily diet.
Inputs from PTI