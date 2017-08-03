Varalaxmi Vratam 2017: Significance of the Varalaxmi Vrat and Fasting Rituals

A post shared by Charan Kamal (@ckamal36) on Aug 5, 2016 at 2:00am PDT

This year, the auspicious festival of Varalaxmi Pooja falls on 4th August 2017. It is a significant day for the devotees of Goddess Laxmi - the consort of Lord Vishnu. 'Vara' in Hindi translates to 'a boon' and therefore, Varalaxmi is the ever-kind wish granting avatar of the Goddess. A significant festival across the southern region of the country, it is celebrated with much fervor by Hindu women in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Devotees observe the ritualistic fast known as the Varalaxmi Vrat, on the auspicious day which falls on the second Friday(Shukla Paksha) or the friday before full moon day (Poornima) in the holy month of Shravana.

While the Vrata can be performed by men and women, it is generally the women of the family, who observe the fast to seek blessings for the well-being of her family members. Married women who have been facing trouble in conceiving also observe the fast religiously to fulfil their prayers. Worshiping Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is believed to be equivalent to worshiping Ashtalaksmi - a group of eight manifestations of Devi Lakshmi, which includes, Siri(Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Sarasvathi (Learning), Prithi (Love), Keerthi (Fame), Shanthi (Peace), Santhushti (Pleasure), and Pushti (Strength). It is also believed that the overall health, wealth and prosperity of a unit relies upon the rhythmic play of these forces, hence worshipping Goddess Lakshmi can help devotees attain this balance.

It is believed that Godess Parvati observed the fast for her beloved consort and for the prosperity and happiness of her family, and since then it has been a popular tradition for women across South India to observe the Varalaxmi Vrat or Varalaxmi Vratam on the Shukla Paksh of Shravana month. Women wake up early, observe the ritualistic fast and perform the Pooja, in which they offer fresh sweets and flowers to the Goddess. A kalash or brass pot(representing the deity) is wrapped and decorated with a saree. A swastika symbol is drawn with kumkum and sandalwood paste. The kalash pot is filled with raw rice or water, coins, five different kinds of leaves, and beetle nut. The items used in the kalash vary from region to region like turmeric, comb, mirror, small black bangles and black beads.Flowers and gold jewelry with offerings are placed in front of it. Finally, some mango leaves are placed on the mouth of the kalash, and a coconut smeared with turmeric is used to close the mouth of the kalash. A sacred thread that is tied during Varalakshmi Puja is called the Dorak.

The sweets and offerings placed in front of the deity are known as Vayana. Women observing the Varalakshmi Puja abstain from eating certain foods which may also vary from region to region. In some regions, women only fast till the puja period and are no hard and fast rules to observe the vrata. In some regions, Thamboolam - a combination of betel leaf, areca nut and slaked lime - is offered to women in the locality. During the evening, an arti is offered to the Goddess. The following day, the water from the kalash is sprinkled around the house. If rice grains were one of the components in the kalash, then they are used to prepare a rice meal or Prasad for the family the next day.

These are the lagna (timings) for VaraLaxmi Pooja 2017

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat = 06:44 a.m to 09:01 a.m

Duration = 2 Hours 17 Minutes

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat = 13:36 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Duration = 2 Hours 18 Minutes

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat = 7:42 p.m. to 9:09 p.m.

Duration = 1 Hour 27 Minutes

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat = 12:10 a.m+ to 2:05 a.m

Duration = 1 Hour 55 Minutes