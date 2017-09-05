Using Mobile Phones During Pregnancy May Not Hamper Your Baby's Brain: 5 Healthy Brain Foods You Must Eat

New mothers who have been fretting about the effect of excessive smart phone use on their baby's health and development can take a deep breath and ease those worry lines. According to a latest study, using mobile phones during pregnancy is unlikely to have any adverse effects on your child's neurodevelopment. The study, published in journal BMC Public Health, revealed that children born to mobile phone users had a 27 per cent lower risk of having lower sentence complexity, 14 per cent lower risk of incomplete grammar and 31 per cent lower risk of having moderate language delay at age three, compared to children of mothers who reported no mobile phone use.

The researchers noted that the exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic fields associated with mothers use of mobile phones while she is expecting may not have any link to neurodevelopment in children. The lead authors of the study, hold the inconsistent animal studies for reports linking foetus hampered organ development with their exposure radio frequency electromagnetic fields. They further noted that their findings do not support the hypothesis of adverse effects on child's language, communication and motor skills due to the use of mobile phone during pregnancy. For the study the team analysed 45,389 mother-child pairs and the data was collected from mothers and children during and after pregnancy. The team followed up the and assed the children at ages three and five, before coming forth to the conclusion. Interestingly the study also noted, that mobile phone use in pregnancy could be associated with lower risk of the child having low language and motor skills at 3 years of age.

While expecting mothers may want to take a sigh of relief, here are five foods that you must eat for your child's better brain development.

1.Salmon

Salmon is a good source of protein and calcium. Salmon also contains a decent amount of Omega-3 fatty acids which are good for your baby's brain.

2. Amaranth

Amaranth is rich in folate and iron. Folate or folic acid is a B-group vitamin essential for the healthy development of the fetus in early stage of pregnancy. It also plays a crucial role in the brain development of the baby and helps support the placenta.

3. Leafy green fruits and vegetables

Make sure you keep munching on fresh and leafy greens for your daily dose of antioxidants. Antioxidants protect the baby's brain tissue from damage.

4. Iron

If your baby is deprived of oxygen in the womb, the risk of poor growth and lower IQ increases. Both the mother and the child need iron to meet the needs of red blood cell production. Include fish, amaranth, Bengal gram leaves, radish leaves and cauliflower greens in your diet to meet your iron needs.

5. Protein

Protein is known as the 'builder nutrient'. It is essential for the baby's organ and brain development. Good quality protein sources include eggs and fish and vegetarians can get their dose of protein from lentils, cottage cheese, nuts and milk.





