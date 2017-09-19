Using Credit Cards to Chop Veggies, Chinese Woman Roasts a Chicken at Her Office Desk

Highlights What is the most bizarre thing that you have done in office Chinese woman shared an incredible video of how to cook chicken in office The Chicken Roast doesn't need an oven; watch it to believe it

What is the most bizarre thing that you have done in your office? We are sure it is nothing as strange as roasting a whole chicken on your office desk. Yes, you read that right. A Chinese woman, who was perhaps in the mood of a freshly-prepared meal, tried her hand at making roast chicken while sitting at her office desk. She shared an incredible video of how you can move over a boring salad or a sandwich and instead make roast chicken at your desk and the video is now going viral. Bonus? You don't need an oven for it! Watch it to believe it.



The footage of the 22-year old office goer, who goes by the name Ms. Yeah, shows that she used office supplies as kitchen equipment to cook the elaborate meal but used her own ingredients. The video was recorded in Chengdu, China and it shows that the woman followed each step with precision and made use of her credit card, nail polish, flower pots and many other things lying on her office desk to cook her meal! The video reveals that all the ingredients required to cook the roast chicken were already kept in her drawer.



What's cooking?

In the video, you can see that the woman gets a whole raw chicken, marinates it with salt and soya sauce. Then, takes a basket of vegetables and slices them with the help of her credit card. She places a plastic bag over her head while chopping the onions. After slicing the vegetables, she stuffs them in the chicken. The next step involves her covering the whole chicken with cabbage and foil. The most interesting part is when see grabs a flowerpot lying close, removes the plant and takes some soil out of it. The woman then takes this soil and makes a mud mixture and covers the foiled chicken with it and puts it in the flower pot.

She covers the mud with coal and then puts it on fire. At first, she struggles to light the fire. Then, she uses a quick hack and adds some nail polish to the coal and voila! The fire is lit and chicken starts cooking. Once done, it looks incredibly juicy and delicious. The video didn't mention the time it took to cook the chicken, but it shows the chicken being removed from the ashes. Ms. Yeah can be seen devouring the chicken all by herself, without her colleagues even batting an eyelid.

This quirky and creative video has already got about two million views on YouTube. Ms.Yeah has an official YouTube channel that features about 15 episodes showcasing her exceptional talent in office. She has also made make-up products out of different foods in her previous videos. Her other culinary creations include cotton candy with an electric drill, a birthday cake using a light bulb and so much more.

Moral of the story? If you ever forget to carry your lunch to office, you know what to do!





