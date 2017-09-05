Tobacco Consumption May Cause Infertility, Try these Natural Remedies to Curb the Habit

Highlights Many recent studies have linked tobacco consumption to infertility Smoking can affect each stage of the reproductive process Risk of miscarriages may increase with regular smoking

This goes without saying that tobacco consumption in any form can have adverse effects on your health. Many recent studies have linked tobacco consumption to infertility in men and women. Some of them indicate that as compared to the non-smokers, active smokers are 14 percent more likely to be infertile and 26 percent women more likely to have early menopause. Moreover, research shows that passive smoking too can affect fertility. Smoking can affect each stage of the reproductive process that includes hormone production, embryo transport and the environment in the uterus. Smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of pregnancy complications, low birth weight and birth defects. Risk of miscarriages may increase with regular smoking. Similarly, men may also face a of health problems such as hormonal issues, erectile dysfunction and reduced libido. Since prevention is always better than cure, here are some natural ways to kick the butt and quit tobacco.Drinking plenty of water can help curb the habit of chewing or smoking tobacco as it will flush out nicotine faster. Other fluids like green tea, black tea and coffee may be very effective during the withdrawal period.Ginger is known to contain sulphur compounds that help in reducing symptoms of tobacco addiction. All you need to do is to soak small pieces of ginger in lemon juice and mix it with pepper and store it in a container. Suck a piece whenever you feel the urge to smoke or chew tobacco.Mix some dalchini with half a teaspoon of honey and consume it with water at least 2-3 times a day to reduce the urge to smoke.Ginseng helps in releasing dopamine as is released on tobacco consumption – a chemical produced in the brain which is associated with pleasure and reward. It helps the body deal with withdrawal symptoms.Licorice is considered to be one of the most reliable home remedies to quit tobacco. All you need to do is chew on a licorice stick whenever you have the urge to smoke.