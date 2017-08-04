Tips To Keep In Mind While Eating Out This Monsoon

Come monsoons, and the craving to go out and indulge is inevitable. The weather is so lovely that you can't resist yourself from stepping out and enjoying a great meal at an open-air restaurant. Experts often warn against eating out during this season as your immunity is at an all-time low and diseases affecting your gut rampant. The moisture in the air makes it easier for the bacteria to breed, and we must shield ourselves from these infectious germs that are around. However, if you still can't hold back and must have food from outside, certain pointers should be kept in mind always.

Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora ND gives out some rules to keep in mind while eating out, "Raw and semi-cooked food should be avoided in all circumstances. Try to eat grilled or roasted items and avoid watery foods and heavy gravies. It is best to have soups and broths and foods rich in vitamin C to give you added protection. Sensible eating is essential at all times. Avoid seafood as well as watery fruits like watermelon."

Here are some rules that can come in handy to keep food-borne diseases and infections at bay:

Even if you are eating out, try and cut down on very oily and greasy food. Opt for grilled or tandoori items that require minimum oil or butter. Go for medium or mildly spiced food. Too much spice promotes water retention and bloating and can also upset your stomach. Eat foods that are dry in nature. 'Bhutta' (corn) is great as it is dry and roasted. Try to keep it light with vegetables and fruits and reduce consumption of red meat or heavy preparations of fish. Prefer soups and stews over thick curries. Carry your water bottle at all times with preferably boiled and filtered water. Drink plenty of water to keeps you hydrated and flushes toxins from the body. Try to stay away from sour foods like tamarind (imli), chutneys and pickles they promote water retention. Avoid dairy products like milkshakes, yogurt and sour cream too as they are prone to breed germs in monsoon especially if left unused for a long time. Avoid eating cut fruits outside home as there are more chances of bacterial growth and infection.

As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure. The never-ending cravings for bhajiyas, pakodas, kebabs, and sugary treats are natural, but it helps to cut them down. Keep these tips handy to protect yourself.