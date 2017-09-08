The Workout Diet: What to Eat Pre and Post Exercise

Fruits like banana, apple etc.

Muesli and Milk

Dry fruits - almonds and walnuts

Smoothie

Milk plus cereal

Porridge

Oat meal

Juices, coconut water

Lemon and honey water

Flavoured yogurts

Flax seeds, salmon seeds, and chia seeds

Egg whites, omelette and toast

Baked veggie with 1 potato

Tuna salad sandwich on whole grain bread

Oat meal, wheat flakes, cereal with fruits and nuts in milk or curd.

Cottage cheese

Bleach coffee after weight training

Peanut butter toast

Whey protein can be consumed naturally; the water which gets left over is a byproduct of paneer and is known as whey.

Natural protein shakes milk plus egg white which is a blend of toned milk plus egg white plus honey.

Hand full of nuts like almonds or raisins. It is rich in fiber, protein, and carbohydrates.

Regular exercise or physical activity is crucial in order to lead a healthy and active life. But due to our hectic work schedules, we try and make time for everything else but physical activity, which often takes a backseat. The truth is many diseases stem from a sedentary lifestyle, particularly obesity and diabetes. Hence engaging in regular exercise and workout are important for our well-being. But along with working out, one’s diet also plays an equally significant role. You will only achieve your desired workout results when you follow a nutritious diet and keep the body well hydrated.Pre and post workout foods are essential in order to balance the glucose concentration in the body. It helps in boosting up the performance and enhances the recovery time. The athletes or people who work out regularly should drink plenty of water and other fluids pre and post workout to maintain the loss of fluid from the body. The pre workout meal not only ensures that we have enough energy for the workout but also helps maximise our performance. The post workout meal aims at optimising our recovery.Often, people get confused regarding the diet which is to be taken pre and post workout. Deepti G Dua, Dietitian Mutation Diet Clinic, Gurugram has thrown some light on the ideal diet to be consumed before and after the exercise.When it comes to boosting up the workout, carbohydrates are essential as they help in controlling weight and provide energy before a workout. Banana, cinnamon etc. are great if consumed before the workout. Yogurt is the best source of protein. Nuts help in maintaining the insulin level during the workout.Here's a list of the best foods that should be consumed before workout-Eggs are one of the best known sources of protein and help in faster recovery of muscles as well as growth. Salmon helps in balancing the insulin level and also decreases the muscle inflammation. In order to restore the glycogen level after a workout, sweet potato will be the best. Tuna contains more carbs and proteins with fewer calories and are highly nutritious.Adding proper food in your diet after a workout will help in restoring the energy and recovery.A planned diet also helps in losing weight faster. Missing pre workout meals will decrease the intensity of exercise due to less stamina and strength which will further reduce the blood pressure which is not a good sign. Also, post workout meals help in regaining the energy and calories.