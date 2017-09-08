The Workout Diet: What to Eat Pre and Post Exercise

Pre and post workout foods are essential in order to balance the glucose concentration in the body. It helps in boosting up the performance and enhances the recovery time. The athletes or people who work out regularly should drink plenty of water and other fluids pre and post workout to maintain the loss of fluid from the body. The pre workout meal not only ensures that we have enough energy for the workout but also helps maximise our performance. The post workout meal aims at optimising our recovery.
Often, people get confused regarding the diet which is to be taken pre and post workout. Deepti G Dua, Dietitian Mutation Diet Clinic, Gurugram has thrown some light on the ideal diet to be consumed before and after the exercise.
Before Workout Foods
When it comes to boosting up the workout, carbohydrates are essential as they help in controlling weight and provide energy before a workout. Banana, cinnamon etc. are great if consumed before the workout. Yogurt is the best source of protein. Nuts help in maintaining the insulin level during the workout.
Here's a list of the best foods that should be consumed before workout-
- Fruits like banana, apple etc.
- Muesli and Milk
- Dry fruits - almonds and walnuts
- Smoothie
- Milk plus cereal
- Porridge
- Oat meal
- Juices, coconut water
- Lemon and honey water
- Flavoured yogurts
- Flax seeds, salmon seeds, and chia seeds
Eggs are one of the best known sources of protein and help in faster recovery of muscles as well as growth. Salmon helps in balancing the insulin level and also decreases the muscle inflammation. In order to restore the glycogen level after a workout, sweet potato will be the best. Tuna contains more carbs and proteins with fewer calories and are highly nutritious.
Adding proper food in your diet after a workout will help in restoring the energy and recovery.
- Egg whites, omelette and toast
- Baked veggie with 1 potato
- Tuna salad sandwich on whole grain bread
- Oat meal, wheat flakes, cereal with fruits and nuts in milk or curd.
- Cottage cheese
- Bleach coffee after weight training
- Peanut butter toast
- Whey protein can be consumed naturally; the water which gets left over is a byproduct of paneer and is known as whey.
- Natural protein shakes milk plus egg white which is a blend of toned milk plus egg white plus honey.
- Hand full of nuts like almonds or raisins. It is rich in fiber, protein, and carbohydrates.