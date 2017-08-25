The Many Benefits of the Wonder Spice Cinnamon that You Should Know!

Highlights Cinnamon is one of the most commonly used spices Ancient Egyptians were known to use cinnamon as embalming process Romans used it as a perfume to mask the smell of burning flesh

Cinnamon is one of the most commonly used spices that is used to flavour hot drinks and spice up numerous delicacies. Experts have pronounced this spice valuable because of its medicinal and health value. The spice, harvested from the bark of a tropical plant, is being studied for its antioxidant and antibacterial properties. The warm-sweet taste of these fragrant spices has been delighting our senses for centuries.

According to Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, medicines started in the form of herbs and plants. So it almost comes full circle, as we are going back and proving what some of these plant substances may do for health.

Ancient Egyptians were known to use cinnamon as part of their embalming process, while Romans used it as a perfume to mask the smell of burning flesh in funeral pyres. Ayurvedic medicine used the spice as a respiratory and digestive treatment.

Here are some of the benefits of cinnamon that you must know-

1. Boon for Diabetics

A study that was published in the year 2003 issue of Diabetes Care showed that consuming as little as one gram of cinnamon per day reduced blood sugar levels. It can improve your glucose metabolism and boosts satiety.

2. Digestive Aid

Cinnamon helps aid digestive problems and absorption. It has anti-bacterial properties and helps heal infections. So if you are experiencing any stomach issues, just drink cinnamon tea, or have cinnamon with yogurt.

3. Natural Anesthetic

Cinnamon also acts as a natural pain reliever. For headaches, arthritis pain and joints, cinnamon is known to be a rescuer. It is also a good source of manganese which helps in building bones and other connective tissues.

4. Acne and Dry Skin

Cinnamon can be used as home-made acne treatment. All you need to do is to just add cinnamon powder to rose water and apply. The anti-microbial properties prevent the growth of acne causing bacteria.



