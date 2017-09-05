Teachers Day 2017: 5 Interesting Gift Ideas for a Teacher Who Is Fond of Food

Schhols and colleges across India are celebrating Teachers Day today, 5th September 2017, commemorating the birthday of India's first Vice-President and also a great teacher Dr. Sarvepelli Radhakrishnan. While we are really thankful to our teachers for giving us important life lessons, a day like this calls for something extra special. It is good to express your gratitude and let your teachers know how much you value them and of course, their guidance.This Teachers Day 2017, gift them something unique and personalized to show that you care. If you are out of ideas, here are some gifting options that you can pick from.

1.Home-made muffins



This teachers day, ditch the good old greeting cards and add a personal touch to the celebration by preparing delicious homemade muffins. Dawn the apron and bake a batch of muffins at home and have her in for a sweet surprise. It's not too tough and the effort you've put in will definitely put a wide smile on your teacher's face.



2. A Personalized Chocolate Box



Who doesn't love chocolates? This teachers day, make a customized chocolate box with your teacher's favourite treats and give her a chance to take a break from her disciplined lifestyle. After all, a little indulgence never harmed anyone. You write your own personalized messages and leave them in the box of chocolates.

3.Healthy Cookies



If your teacher is health conscious, this is the perfect gift for her. Teachers work hard for long hours and the quick breaks they take in between are often accompanied with a cup of tea or coffee and some cookies. Gift her an assortment of healthy cookies made with nutritious ingredients like oats, ragi, nuts and seeds. If you can bake them at home, even better. Here's a recipe of Oatmeal and Raisin cookies by Ketaki Srivastava, this batch of freshly baked cookies made with oats, raisins and chocolate chips will be loved by your teachers. You can also try these guilt-free Ragi cookies by Seema Chandra. The calcium-rich cookies with the goodness of ragi and cane sugar for those calorie-conscious teachers.



4.Tea-box



For the teachers who simply love their daily cup of tea, what better than a gift of natural, organic or artisan teas? There's an exciting range of flavours and varieties to pick from good old masala tea, fruity concoctions or herbal and floral teas.

5. A Cook Book or a book by her favorite Food writer



For the teacher who truly enjoys her food and also loves cooking, a cook book with interesting and quirky recipes by the best chefs across the world or a book by her favourite food write is the best gift that you can get her. Leave a personalized message for her on it and she's truly cherish and value it.

This small gesture of yours will mean a lot for a teacher who's efforts have made you what you are today. Wishing you all a very Happy Teachers Day 2017!