Stress Can Alter Brain Pattern, Trigger Cardiovascular Diseases: Try Ayurvedic Remedies to Protect Your Heart

Highlights A recent study links altered brain activity to cardiovascular events Stress can trigger a host of heart ailments Ayurvedic remedies can help protect heart health

A recent study published in the journal of the American Heart Association established a link between altered brain activity and cardiovascular events. Experts at the University of Kentucky studied participants' brain activity during a stressful event and concluded that in some cases the altered brain activity under a stressful event triggered a spike in blood pressure levels. A persistent increase in blood pressure levels is one of the most common risk factors for a host of cardiovascular diseases.

Another study conducted earlier this year, by the experts from Massachusetts General Hospital, Tufts University, Weil Cornell Medical College and Icahn School of Medicine, noted that stressful events may stimulate a certain region in the brain called amygdala. Higher levels of stressful activity in this region may help assess a person's risk of heart ailments like stroke or an attack.

According to Ayurveda expert Vasant Lad, "If a person has high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high triglycerides, and in addition lives a stressful life, that person runs a great risk of heart problems. In order to keep your heart healthy fatty foods and heavy meats must be avoided," he states in his book, The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies.

Ayurvedic Herbs for a healthy heart:

Ginger - Eating a little bit of ginger every day will guard you against heart ailments. You can include it in your soups, curries, teas or simply boil it in water and sip on its goodness.

Garlic - This everyday ingredient goes a long way in maintaining your cholesterol levels keeping your heart healthy.

Arjuna - 1/2 teaspoon of Arjuna herb can be mixed with some honey and consumed with water thrice a day. It protects and promotes heart health.

Herbal tea made from punarnava (4 parts), kutki (3 parts), gulwel sattva (1/4 part) and shilajit (1/4) can be consumed twice a day after meals to manage heart issues and prevent risk of cardiovascular diseases. Just 1/2 teaspoon of the herbal mix is enough for one time consumption.

Get in touch with a certified Ayurveda expert to know your constitution (prakriti) and how you can maintain good health with the help of simple Ayurvedic remedies.



