Stem Cell Technique May Aid in Diabetes Cure, Try these Superfoods that May Help too!

A cure for diabetes will be a boon for most of the population in the world, considering the increasing rates of diabetics. However it has emerged that scientists may be one step closer to finding a cure for diabetes with the help of a stem cell technique that can make insulin-producing cells from skin cells. According to a study published in the Journal Scientific Reports, the technique helped researchers to transform punctured skin cells from diabetics into insulin producing cells, which could then be transplanted under the skin of diabetics.

"The study discovers how "stand-in" cells can secrete insulin in the body", said Helge Raeder, professor at the University of Bergen in Norway. "Our study is a step further in the spare part or regenerative medicine, where a lot may go wrong but where a successful approach may cure diabetes," Raeder added, in the paper published in the journal.

Currently there is an ongoing rate between scientists trying to restore insulin secretion within the human body in diabetics, by artificially created insulin-producing cells. However, in the longer run, they aim to replace insulin shots and blood sugar measurements with insulin secreting cells capable of automatically secreting insulin in response to the blood sugar level.

Scientist will eventually come up with a cure for diabetics, while it is still in process, it is imperative for diabetics to take immense care of their lifestyle which also includes food. A proper diet will not only help ensure a healthy body but will also keep a check on the blood sugar levels.

Here are some superfoods that diabetics must eat in order to keep their blood sugar levels controlled-

1. Beetroot

This rich coloured delights are not only tasty but are powerpacked with vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytonutrients- all of which help in managing diabetes. The sugars in beetroot do not get converted to glucose in the body too quickly which makes them good for diabetics.

2. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene and are great for your heart. They help reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart diseases associated with diabetes. They are low-carb and low in calories which make them a super food for diabetes.

3. Pumpkin Seeds

Eating a handful of pumpkin seeds everyday will help keep blood sugar level stabilized. They are rich in iron and unsaturated fats that help in suppressing your appetite and food cravings for fatty and sugary foods.

4. Bitter Gourd

Bitter gourd consists of active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like charantin that is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect and insulin -like compound known as polypepride-p.

5. Jamun

Jamun is known to improve insulin activity and sensitivity. It has a low glycemic index that helps to convert starch into energy keeping your blood sugar levels in check.