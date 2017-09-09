Can Sleeping with Your Pet Affect Your Sleep Quality? Avoiding Citrus Fruits Before Bedtime May Help Sleep Better

Highlights Some of us love to snuggle up with our pets while turning in Experts suggest that sleeping with pets may affect sleep quality Having a pet can be one of the best ways to unwind and beat stress

We all love our pets and some of us even love to snuggle up with them while turning in. A recent study notices that letting your pet sleep with you in the same bed may meddle with the quality of your sleep. However, there were others who showed positive results after sleeping along with their pets. Having a pet at home can be one of the best ways to unwind and beat stress. Pets keep you engaged and help in switching your mind off work and other stressors.

Lack of sleep has been known to trigger a host of health ailments. Traditionally, experts thought of insomnia as a byproduct of mental health issues - a logic which a recently conducted Oxford study reversed. Sleeplessness may actually trigger anxiety and depression among other mental health issues. Lack of sleep over a prolonged period of time may lead to brain damage, cognitive decline and may even affect the brain's thinking process.

There could be a range of reasons for you to not get proper sleep. Stress is one of the biggest culprits. Make sure that your caffeine intake is under control as caffeine is a powerful stimulant which can tweak your sleeping cycle. Alcohol and tobacco abuse should also be checked. You should maintain a healthy diet and get regular exercise to sleep better. Believe it or not but certain food items may actually stall you from sleeping, take a look at the following items. If you have been consuming more of these, especially before turning in, it is time for you to stop.

- Spicy foods

- Processed food items

- Refined items

- High protein meals

- Sugar laden foods

- Caffeine

- Alcohol

"If you do have a snack before bed, wine and chocolate shouldn't be part of it. Chocolate contains caffeine, which is a stimulant. Surprisingly, alcohol has a similar effect. Also stay away from anything acidic (such as citrus fruits and juices) or spicy food, which can give you heartburn," as mentioned on Harvard's online health portal.



