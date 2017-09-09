Can Sleeping with Your Pet Affect Your Sleep Quality? Avoiding Citrus Fruits Before Bedtime May Help Sleep Better

Highlights
- Some of us love to snuggle up with our pets while turning in
- Experts suggest that sleeping with pets may affect sleep quality
- Having a pet can be one of the best ways to unwind and beat stress
Lack of sleep has been known to trigger a host of health ailments. Traditionally, experts thought of insomnia as a byproduct of mental health issues - a logic which a recently conducted Oxford study reversed. Sleeplessness may actually trigger anxiety and depression among other mental health issues. Lack of sleep over a prolonged period of time may lead to brain damage, cognitive decline and may even affect the brain's thinking process.
There could be a range of reasons for you to not get proper sleep. Stress is one of the biggest culprits. Make sure that your caffeine intake is under control as caffeine is a powerful stimulant which can tweak your sleeping cycle. Alcohol and tobacco abuse should also be checked. You should maintain a healthy diet and get regular exercise to sleep better. Believe it or not but certain food items may actually stall you from sleeping, take a look at the following items. If you have been consuming more of these, especially before turning in, it is time for you to stop.
- Spicy foods
- Processed food items
- Refined items
- High protein meals
- Sugar laden foods
- Caffeine
- Alcohol
"If you do have a snack before bed, wine and chocolate shouldn't be part of it. Chocolate contains caffeine, which is a stimulant. Surprisingly, alcohol has a similar effect. Also stay away from anything acidic (such as citrus fruits and juices) or spicy food, which can give you heartburn," as mentioned on Harvard's online health portal.