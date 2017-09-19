Sitting for Long? Take a Break Every Half an Hour

Highlights
- Prolonged sitting is one of the biggest perpetrators of obesity
- Most of us are glued to our workstations without moving much
- People must move from their workstations every 30 minutes
While taking a break every 30 minutes is imperative, experts also suggest simple exercises, like neck rotations or body stretches, that can be done while you're at your workstation. Prolonged sitting when met with mid-meal snacking and binge-eating may get even deadlier - one of the speediest ways to gain weight and get exposed to non-communicable, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, heart ailments, hypertension and even cancer.
If you work for long hours, it is imperative for you to keep your diet in mind. Take a look at the points mentioned below:
- Snacking is extremely important for weight loss. Even if you aren't trying to lose weight, healthy snacking always facilitates weight management and gives you a much needed energy kick when you need it the most. However, you must not binge on anything; choose from fresh juices, curd, boiled eggs, nuts, seeds, fresh fruits, soups, salads.
- Steer clear of aerated and carbonated drinks. You can try buttermilk or natural fluids like coconut water, green tea over energy drinks.
- Caffeine intake must be monitored.