Sip On Chamomile Tea to Reap Health Benefits: From Reduced Stress, Better Digestion to Smooth Skin

Highlights Chamomile is also known as Babune ka phal in India It is known to reduce stress and anxiety Chamomile can easily be consumed in the form of tea

Alternatively known as Babune ka phal, although chamomile is native to Australia, it is fast picking up on popularity here in India. Its soothing flavour and miraculous health benefiting properties are something that is making it a hit among health and fitness enthusiasts. Chamomile extracts are also used in a variety of products ranging from skin and beauty-care products to teas and tisanes. Grappling with extra workload? Or too stressed to take some time off? A cupful of chamomile tea will not only boost digestion but also help tackle stress and anxiety. Here are more reasons for you to sip on this health drink:

Sleep Better

According to a Delhi-based nutritionist and wellness expert, Anshul Jaibharat, chamomile can help you sleep better. You can have it like your daily cup of green tea without worrying about caffeine.

Boost immunity

Regular consumption of chamomile tea may help boost your immunity and prevent harmful infections, bacterial invasions and common cold, cough and flu. Chamomile fruit also comes laced with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Pain management

Chamomile tea may help soothe digestion, tackle stomach ache as well as menstrual cramps and pain. "Chamomile tea has been valued as a digestive relaxant and has been used to treat various gastrointestinal disturbances including flatulence, indigestion, diarrhea, anorexia, motion sickness, nausea and vomiting," notes National Centre for Biotechnology Information.

Beauty care

From combating sunburn, reducing acne, lightening skin and tackling dandruff, chamomile is excellent for personal care. Either sip on its goodness every day or let the brew cool down and apply on the affected area to experience the difference. Used chamomile tea-bags can be put on eyes to treat puffiness and dark circles.

Stress and anxiety

Harvard's health blog states, "Chamomile, also known by the botanical name Matricaria recutita, is one example. It is well known to many of us who drink tea, not only for its delicious taste but also as an alternative treatment for anxiety. In a clinical trial, chamomile extract was found to reduce anxiety when compared with placebo."



