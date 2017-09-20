Scientists Discover Paper Patch Which May Help diabetics Monitor Sugar

The Health and nutrition circuit across globe is innovating new technologies and drugs to manage diabetes, the newest addition to the list is a paper-based sensor patch that could allow diabetics to effectively measure glucose levels during exercise. According to the paper, published in the journal Micromachines, the self-powered, wearable and disposable patch allows for non-invasive monitoring of glucose in human sweat. This single-use biosensor combines a vertically stacked, paper-based glucose/oxygen enzymatic fuel cell into a standard Band-Aid like adhesive patch.

Seokheun Choi, Assistant Professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York, said "The paper-based device attaches directly to skin, wicks sweat to a reservoir where chemical energy is converted to electrical energy, and monitors glucose without external power and sophisticated readout instruments," Choi also said that, conventional measurements, however, are not suitable for preventing hypoglycemia (low blood glucose) during exercise. He explained the reason as a procedural limitation. The underlying process relies on invasive and inconvenient blood sampling, causing the possibility of sample contamination and skin irritation with sweat containing various electrolytes and proteins.

Also, the methods, requires the patients to carry many added accessories, while exercising (or any physical activity) like lancets, alcohol swabs and a relatively large glucometer. "The technique requires a sophisticated electrochemical sensing technique and sufficient electrical energy, which makes the technique difficult to be fully integrated in a compact and portable fashion," Choi added. The researchers believe that the sweat-based glucose sensing is a viable option for managing exercise-induced hypoglycemia because the measurement is performed during or immediately after exercise, which is when there is enough supply of sweat to obtain an adequate sample. "The sensing platform holds considerable promise for efficient diabetes management, and a fully integrated system with a simple readout can be realised toward continuous non-invasive glucose monitoring," noted the researchers in the paper presented.

Diabetes is a group of diseases that result in too much sugar in the blood (high blood glucose). Here are some foods that can help you keep your blood sugar in check.

1.Barley

The dietary fibres found in barley can help reduce your appetite as well as high blood sugar levels. Whole grains like oats, brown rice or millets like jowar and ragi contain both soluble and insoluble fibre that helps with sugar control.

2.Bananas

The starch found in foods such as bananas, potatoes, grains and legumes, may benefit your health by aiding blood sugar control, supporting gut health and enhancing satiety. This is a form of starch that is not digested in the small intestine and is, therefore, considered a type of dietary fiber.

3. Nuts

Nuts contain unsaturated fats, proteins and a range of vitamins and minerals that lower cholesterol, inflammation and insulin resistance. One should include at least 50 grams of almonds, cashews, chestnuts, walnuts or pistachios in your daily diet to control high levels of blood fats (triglycerides) and sugars.

4.Bitter gourd (Karela)

Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin which has been shown to control diabetes naturally.Consumption of bitter gourd tends to increase the uptake of glucose and improves glycemic control.

5.Protein rich foods

Proteins from eggs, meat fish and chicken or from vegetarian sources like dals, paneer or besan help control blood sugar levels. Whole dals like rajma, Kabuli chana, sabut moong, and masoor are recommended at least once daily. Studies have proven that proteins have a neutral effect on blood glucose levels.



Load up on these foods to prevent blood sugar spike and the glucose under the prescribed levels.

(Inputs IANS)